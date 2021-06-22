Nate Diaz criticizes Kamaru Usman’s fight booking

Nate Diaz isn’t a fan of Kamaru Usman and the opponents he is facing.

At UFC 261, Usman rematched Jorge Masvidal not even a year after dominating him on Fight Island to defend his belt. Yet, “Gamebred” took the fight on just six days’ notice and had to fly around the world. Usman wanted the chance to prove how much better he was and did so in dramatic fashion as he KO’d Masvidal out cold, yet for Diaz, he isn’t impressed.

According to Diaz, he believes Usman is only trying to fight people he already beat and isn’t looking to fight new, toucher challengers.

Who dis guy fighting next ?

Someone he already koed 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/x3dFqMvVaZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 22, 2021

“Who dis guy fighting next? Someone he already koed,” Diaz wrote on Twitter.

Of course, as mentioned, Usman fought Masvidal twice and now it’s expected he will face Colby Covington either later this year or early next. Usman and Covington had fought at UFC 245 where the champ won by fifth-round TKO, so Diaz wouldn’t be a fan of the champ having that rematch. Instead, perhaps Diaz is plotting for a title shot as he even said win or lose at UFC 263 he was getting a shot at the belt.

“I don’t care if I lose, I’m fighting for the title,” Diaz told Rolling Stone prior to UFC 263. “The plan is win here and then we’ll see who’s next for me.”

Nate Diaz is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in a fight he nearly won as he rocked Edwards with a minute left. Prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. He had his big return to the Octagon at UFC 241 as he beat Anthony Pettis by decision after his legendary back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor.

What do you make of Nate Diaz criticizing Kamaru Usman’s fight booking?