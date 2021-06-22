Kamaru Usman responds to criticism from Nate Diaz: “I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy Hunter”

Kamaru Usman has responded to Nate Diaz after his recent criticism.

Diaz took to social media on Tuesday to blast the welterweight champ for only fighting opponents he already beat and knocked out. Usman was criticized for the rematch due to the fact he dominated Masvidal less than a year prior.

Now, however, after the criticism, Usman has responded to Diaz and hinted he would be open to fighting him next time out.

I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) June 22, 2021

“I see you 209. If you really want this 187 then call your boy hunter,” Usman wrote on Twitter.

There is no question a Usman vs. Nate Diaz title fight would be a massive one. Diaz is a big draw and it would be another shot for him to claim UFC gold. Yet, he’s on a two-fight losing skid so it would be hard to give him the title fight. Colby Covington is also the number one contender and Leon Edwards appears to be up after.

However, Usman has already beaten both of them so perhaps the promotion does the Diaz title fight to draw some big pay-per-view numbers. If Usman wins and does so by stoppage, it would also hype him up more for his next couple of appearances.

Kamaru Usman is coming off a KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 to defend his welterweight title. Prior to that, he scored a TKO win over Gilbert Burns back in February to defend his belt for the third time. He also has title defenses against Masvidal at UFC 251 and Covington at UFC 245.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Yet, the big story of the fight was the fact the Stockton native nearly knocked out the Brit in the final minute and stole the show off of it. He also had said regardless of the outcome of his fight he would get a title shot, so perhaps he was right all along.

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs. Nate Diaz next?