Multiple UFC fights announced on Christmas Day

Here’s your Christmas present from the UFC, fight fans: a whopping five fights were announced on Christmas Day, including appearances from stars like Rachel Ostovich, Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos and Kai Kara-France.

Here’s a rundown of the new UFC fights announced on Christmas Day, via Marcel Dorff on Twitter.

Flyweight stars Kai Kara-France and Tyson Nam will collide at the upcoming UFC Auckland card scheduled for Feb 22 in Auckland, New Zealand. Kara-France will enter the fight having recently lost to Brandon Moreno, while Nam will look to rebound from a loss to Sergio Pettis in his UFC debut. This fight was first reported by NZStuff.

Also at UFC Auckland, Callan Potter will collide with Kenan Song in a welterweight bout. Potter will look to build on the momentum of a win over Maki Pitolo. Song, meanwhile, has a win over Derrick Krantz in the rear-view. This fight was first reported by the New Zealand Herald.

In an additional announcement for the UFC Auckland card, popular Hawaiian fighter Rachael Ostovich will meet Shana Dobson. Ostovich will look to bounce back from a loss to Paige VanZant, while Dobson was most recently defeated by Sabina Mazo. This fight was first reported by MMA Junkie.

The UFC Auckland card was also bolstered by a lightweight fight between Jalin Turner and Jamie Mullarkey, who will look to rebound from losses to Matt Frevola and Brad Riddell respectively. This fight was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Lastly, the UFC also added a high-stakes welterweight fight to the March 14 in Brasilia, Brazil, as Brazil’s Elizeu Zaleski Dos Santos is set to take on Russia’s Alexey Kunchenko. Zaleski will look to rebound from a loss to China’s Li Jingliang, while Kunchenko will attempt to bounce back from a loss to Gilbert Burns. This fight was first reported by Globo and Combate.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/26/2019.