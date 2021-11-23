Muhammad Mokaev plans to confront Conor McGregor about his comments on Dagestan: “He has to apologize about this”

UFC newcomer Muhammad Mokaev wants to speak with Conor McGregor about some of his comments regarding Dagestan.

Mokaev was recently signed by the UFC as one of the most exciting prospects in British MMA. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating his debut after rave reviews regarding what he can do inside the cage.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, though, Mokaev revealed that he has a bone to pick with the biggest star in the sport – Conor McGregor.

“He has sent me message when I was fighting in March; wished me all the best. I replied, ‘Thanks.’ But, to be honest, I really want to ask him why he talked bad about Dagestan. You know, I really want to ask him. Why talk about every person? I want to see face-to-face. I want to see his energy because I really, like, my managers and really everybody say like, ‘He isn’t same like he is on the media.’ So, I just want to feel myself this energy. I don’t have to prove anybody. I don’t have to be this on the camera.”

“I want to ask him about my people. My people is – Business is good – But my people is my people, no? I want to ask him why [he talks trash about] everybody, you know. Just pick the person; tell him. It’s not good to call out the whole nation. In Ireland, there’s also bad people; there’s also good people. My boxing coach is Irish. And you cannot just say, ‘Dagestan are bad,’ you know. You cannot say this. This is wrong. He has to apologize about this.”

