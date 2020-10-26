Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler bout no longer listed as part of UFC 255 main card

A welterweight fight between “Platinum” Mike Perry and “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler is no longer listed as part of the UFC 255 main card.

UFC 255 is scheduled to go down on November 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez, and co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia. Until recently, it was also expected to feature a welterweight scrap between Perry and Lawler, who is the division’s former champion.

Unfortunately, that Perry vs. Lawler fight, which was among the most anticipated on the UFC 255 lineup, is no longer listed as part of the main card.

See the latest UFC 255 main card lineup below:

There are several potential reasons for the absence of this Perry vs. Lawler fight from the UFC 255 main. First, the fight could simply have been bumped to the undercard. However, considering the buzz the fight was generating, that seems unlikely. Secondly, it’s possible it’s being moved to a later card for any number of reasons. Finally, it’s also possible the UFC is holding off on the matchup after Perry was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson last week.

Nickerson opened up on the issues she allegedly experienced during her relationship with Perry in a lengthy interview with MMA Junkie.

“He had his knee on my belly and just ground-and-pounded me until he got tired,” Nickerson said, detailing one alleged incident. “I did a decent job of covering my face. I still had hematomas on the back of my head. My entire right side from my entire arm, my legs, my ribs, everything was covered in bruises the next few days. He just got all of his anger out on me, and on the last punch I clearly – I think that’s why he stopped, is we heard my rib crack. He knew and sat back, and I think he was just tired – tired of hitting me so much.”

It’s possible that the UFC is holding off on booking this matchup while the accusations against Mike Perry are investigated. Stay tuned for further updates.