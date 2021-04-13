Mike Perry scoffs at Darren Till’s offer to provide training and accommodation in England

Mike Perry has laughed off the idea that Darren Till genuinely wanted to provide him with MMA training and accommodation in England.

Last weekend, Perry fell to a unanimous decision defeat against Daniel Rodriguez that dropped his recent record to 3-7. It was his fourth loss in his last five fights and while there are many people who believe he still has what it takes to be an elite MMA star, others feel as if now is the time for the UFC to cut their ties with him.

In recent days the aforementioned Till, who has had his issues with Perry in the past, made an offer to his rival that would see him come over to England and train with Team Kaobon.

As it turns out, Perry isn’t convinced that it was a legitimate idea.

Y’all thought @darrentill2 was being genuine ? — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 13, 2021

Yerrrr all skallywags!! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 13, 2021

Perry has often pushed away from conventional methods of training in mixed martial arts and as we look ahead to his future, it doesn’t seem as if that trend is going to change.

Perhaps he’ll have a change of heart and decide to take Till up on his offer after all but if not, he may wind up heading out onto the open market.

There’s no doubt he would be viewed as a hot commodity even after all of the chaotic things he’s been through, but it may be down to the UFC to try and get him any help and assistance that he needs.

Many have long since wanted to see Perry and Till go against one another in an actual fight, but a partnership feels like the best route forward.

