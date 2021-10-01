Michael Chandler shares prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Top contender Michael Chandler shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Chandler knows a thing-or-two about Oliveira, considering he just fought him for the vacant lightweight belt back at UFC 262 in May. Although Chandler ended up losing via second-round TKO, he was doing well in the first round of the fight and showed that he’s one of the sport’s best lightweights despite the defeat. For his next fight, Chandler will step into the Octagon next month when he faces off with fellow top contender Justin Gaethje. The winner of Chandler vs. Gaethje could very well be in line for a title shot at 155lbs.

With Oliveira vs. Poirier now official for UFC 269 in December, Chandler was asked to give his pick for the upcoming UFC lightweight title bout. Check out his thoughts below.

“I think Dustin Poirier. I think they’re both complete fighters. I think Oliveira has shown over his last couple of fights, especially the fight against me, his hands have come along. He is basic and he hits hard. He hits harder than we think. His grappling is obviously always been on-point, but I just think Dustin Poirier is a little bit better in every area. I think Dustin Poirier’s cardio (is better). I think Dustin Poirier’s ability to get him hurt and finish the fight, like I wasn’t able to do, is second to none. I think Dustin Poirier wins that fight by a third or fourth-round stoppage,” Chandler said on MMAFighting’s The MMA Hour.

It should be an interesting fight to watch play out regardless of who wins and loses. Both Poirier and Oliveira have proven their worth as elite fighters over the past decade in the Octagon and this should be a fantastic title fight coming up later this year.

Do you agree with Michael Chandler that Dustin Poirier will defeat Charles Oliveira?