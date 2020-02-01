Michael Bisping slams Maycee Barber over handling of UFC 246 loss: ‘You’re not going to win any fans’

Michael Bisping is not a fan of the way Maycee Barber has handled her loss to Roxanne Modafferi.

At UFC 246, Barber was looking to stay undefeated and improve to 9-0. Yet, she lost by unanimous decision where she also tore her ACL.

However, after the fight, Barber blamed the ref for checking on her knee as to why she lost the fight. She says it played mind games on her throughout the rest of the scrap. But, according to Michael Bisping, he believes Barber and her father need to accept the loss and not make excuses.

“The doctor’s just doing his f*****g job,” Bisping said on his podcast (via TheBodyLockMMA.com). “If you get an elbow in the face and it’s pouring blood everywhere, and the doctor goes ‘stop, stop, stop, I’m going to take a look at it’ — you can’t go ‘oh, he’s highlighting my cut face.’ It’s tough s**t. But you got injured in the fight and it’s his job to say ‘hold on a minute, I need to check that leg.’ Because let’s say it’s really f*****g torn and it’s bad, you can call off the fight and say she’s not fit to fight and she’s going to do herself more damage.

“He was looking out for her. I get it, she’s a young fighter, it’s her first loss, she’s not used to dealing with it. But, it’s not a good look.”

With the loss, whether or not Maycee Barber will be able to beat Jon Jones’ record of being the youngest UFC champion. But, for Bisping, he says they just need to focus on coming back stronger instead of making excuses as they won’t be making any fans that way.

“Just deal with it, accept it, you got beat fair and square by the better person on the day,” Bisping added. “Come back and get them next time. B******g about this, you’re not going to win any fans in my opinion by doing this.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/31/2020.