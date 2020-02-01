Israel Adesanya eyes future title defense against Darren Till in a stadium in London

Israel Adesanya knows he will fight Darren Till one day.

Adesanya, is set for his first title defense against Yoel Romero at UFC 248, in a fight that he believes will be easy. So, “The Last Stylebender” is actively looking at future fights and has his eyes on a scrap with Darren Till. He and the Englishman get along great but he knows style-wise, that is a fight that must happen.

“We are cool, I like Darren. We already know we are going to fight one day, we will do it for the culture of fighting. That is a stylistic matchup that can’t be missed, not in this era,” Israel Adesanya said on Submission Radio. “It’s not going to get away from me. I like him, he’s a good kid. I think we get along very well.”

Even though Israel Adesanya is the champion, he says he would like to have that title defense in London, England in a stadium show. He knows how big the European market is and how big of a star Till is there. It also gives him a chance to go to London.

“I haven’t been to London yet so what better excuse… What better reason to go to London then to sell out a stadium show over there and fight one of their sons, Darren Till,” he said.

Darren Till is coming off a successful middleweight debut where he edged out a split-decision over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. The win also snapped his two-fight losing streak. There, he was knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Tyron Woodley in a fight for the welterweight title.

Till was expected to fight at UFC 248 against Jared Cannonier, yet Dana White said he won’t be due to an ankle injury. But, Till says it is due to the money being offered.

Regardless, there is no question a potential scrap between Israel Adesanya and Darren Till in a stadium in London would be a massive fight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/31/2020.