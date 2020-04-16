Michael Bisping shares thoughts on UFC 249 cancelation

Michael Bisping is taking the coronavirus pandemic very seriously, but admits he was looking forward to the recently canceled UFC 249 card.

“I’m gonna sound like a hypocrite here, but no, I wasn’t relieved [it was canceled], I was looking forward to it,” Bisping said on a recent episode of Submission Radio. “I’m bored out of my mind, I need something to watch. So, I was looking forward to sitting down with my son and my family and watching a good night of fights.

“UFC 249, I think Dana was gonna arrange for testing for everybody,” Bisping added. “So, they were trying to do it as safe as possible. Anyways, as it turns out, it’s not happening. Probably for the best. But as I say, come on, everyone was looking forward to Khabib [Nurmagomedov] versus Tony [Ferguson].”

While Bisping was looking forward to seeing some fights, he is not underestimating the danger of the virus that’s sweeping the planet. It’s his belief that we should all be listening to medical professionals on this one — not conspiracy theorists.

“A lot of people are insecure and they think that everyone’s against them and the world’s a big conspiracy,” Bisping began. “It’s not a conspiracy, there’s a f**king disease, an illness, a virus, which has originated in China and spread across the world that’s highly contagious. We gotta stay inside, do as we’re told, and in a little bit it’ll pass. Or, we can all be idiots, ignore what everyone’s telling us, ignore what the scientists are telling us. Because, I know what people are saying, ‘don’t believe everything you hear on the news’. I don’t. What I do, is listen and read and listen to the medical professionals, people that have dedicated their entire lives to medical science. I tend to listen to them, not some knuckleheads on the internet.

“It’s not ideal,” Bisping added. “I mean, I was just sitting there with my daughter a moment ago very, very bored. Every day’s the same. It’s like Groundhog Day, but, you know, listen, 80 years ago we had World War II. We had World War II and it was bad. There was bombs going off, there was people dying, people had to go to war. I think those people would be ashamed of the human race right now. All we gotta do is stay f**king inside. It’s not that hard. I understand people are struggling financially and economically, and my heart goes out to them, but as I said, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not that hard. And if we do as we’re told, this will pass.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping with respect to the cancelation of UFC 249 and the coronavirus pandemic?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/16/2020.