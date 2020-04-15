VIDEO | Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, other MMA stars unite to encourage social distancing

Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Cris Cyborg, Michael Bisping, Stephen Thompson, Leon Edwards, Dillon Danis, Megan Anderson, Li Jingliang and a host of other MMA stars represented by Paradigm Sports Management have come together to encourage social distancing and safe practices during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The MMA stars helped spread this message in a video published by Paradigm Sports Management on Wednesday afternoon. See it below:

“Some of the biggest names in combat sports like Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, and Cris Cyborg have come together to urge everyone around the world to stay at home and continue practicing safe social distancing,” an accompanying press release read.

At present, the MMA industry is effectively paused by the pandemic, though UFC President Dana White is determined to get things running again as soon as possible. The UFC boss is planning on putting on a stacked pay-per-view event at the UFC Apex facility on May 9, which could feature three title fights and a procession of other high-stakes bouts.

What do you think of this message from the MMA stars of Paradigm Sports Management?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/15/2020.