Michael Bisping shares his predictions for Usman vs. Covington 2 and Gaethje vs. Chandler at UFC 268

UFC commentator Michael Bisping shared his predictions for the upcoming Usman vs. Covington 2 and Gaethje vs. Chandler fights at UFC 268.

Bisping is one of the UFC’s top commentators. Speaking on the BT Sport pre-fight show ahead of this weekend’s UFC 268 card, Bisping was asked to share his prediction for two of this weekend’s big fights. First, Bisping predicted who will win this Saturday’s lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje. Check out “The Count’s” prediction.

“Two grapplers, they’re gonna stand on the feet. Again, can’t really call Gaethje a grappler, he can grapple but he doesn’t. He likes to go for the finish. And Michael Chandler, yeah he’s gonna try to mix things up and he’s gonna try to land that big overhand right that he has, it’s gonna be fun. I’m leaning towards Justin Gaethje, all day long! I’d like to see what happens during the fight week, press conference and all that,” Bisping said (via SportsKeeda).

As for the main event of the evening between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, Bisping feels pretty confident that a certain side will win the fight.

“I’m picking Kamaru Usman, baby. By knockout! He’s going to take him (Colby Covington) down and going to pound him out on the ground. I think he’s going to knock him out. I think he’s going to catch him on the feet. I think his striking has massively since he’s been training with Trevor Wittman. And then as the fight progresses, I think one of those punches is going to put him down, and he’s going to follow him down there, and he’s gonna beat the hell out of him on the ground,” Bisping said.

Do you agree with the predictions that Michael Bisping shared for UFC 268 or do you think the fights will play out differently?