Michael Bisping responds following “see you soon” threat from Dillon Danis: “I’ll send location any time you little sh*t stain”

Michael Bisping responded following the “see you soon” threat from Dillon Danis, saying “I’ll send location any time you little sh*t stain.”

Bisping and Danis went back-and-forth on social media recently. Check out the exchange below as the former UFC middleweight champion and the Bellator star exchanged words.

you fucked up @bisping not checking in with me when you come to NYC see you soon ❤️ — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 4, 2021

Yeah buddy? Come see me. I ain’t going no where. I’ll send location any time you little shit stain. I shouldn’t of responded cos you’re just all talk, but please, I’m around if you wanna “talk” https://t.co/RiFjHq7Hgq — michael (@bisping) November 4, 2021

😂😂😂😂 hahah broke? Made more money from commentary than you made from fighting. Give it a rest you little fucking dork and stop tweeting and deleting like you’re little mentor. pic.twitter.com/QsmX6u63jT — michael (@bisping) November 4, 2021

Clearly, these two do not like each other, though, at this point, the hatred of each other has not led to them actually stepping into the Octagon or into the boxing ring to fight. With Bisping, he’s retired from MMA and working as one of the UFC’s top commentators at this point in his career. As for Danis, he is technically on the Bellator roster right now but he hasn’t actually fought in over two years. At this point, there really is no telling if Danis actually has plans on fighting in MMA again or if boxing might be his calling instead.

While Bisping seems to be playing it cool and ignoring Danis for the most part, at some point down the road he could always be coaxed into returning to competition if the money is good enough. But, in the meantime, he has no problem fighting Danis on Twitter instead.

Are you interested in seeing Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis scrap it out at some point or do you have no interest in it?