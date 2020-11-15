Michael Bisping pegs GSP as the one fight he would “do over,” claims he would have retired had he won

Michael Bisping pegged Georges St-Pierre as the one fight he would “do over,” while also claiming that he would have retired had he won.

Bisping and GSP met back at UFC 217 in November 2017. At the time, Bisping was the UFC middleweight champion and was coming off of back-to-back wins over Luke Rockhold and Dan Henderson in title fights. GSP, meanwhile, was coming back after a four-year layoff as he moved up to 185lbs for the first time during his UFC career.

In a classic fight, GSP was able to drop Bisping in the third round with strikes and then latch up a rear-naked choke on the mat, putting his opponent out cold with a rear-naked choke. It was an incredible performance by GSP that saw him become a rare two-division champion in the UFC, while for Bisping it was a tough loss and he lost his belt.

Taking to social media on Saturday following UFC Vegas 14 for a Q&A with fans, Bisping said that if he could pick one fight to do over it’s GSP, and he also says that if he had beaten the legend that night that he would have retired from mixed martial arts then and there. Instead, he retired after getting KOed by Kelvin Gastelum a few weeks later. Check out below what “The Count” wrote in response to his fans on his Twitter.

Fan: Pick one fight you could do over? Bisping: GSP.

Fan: If you beat GSP would you have retired that night? Bisping: Yes.

The Bisping vs. GSP fight was a great matchup for the fans and it made both fighters and the UFC a lot of money. But it came at a big price as Bisping lost the UFCA middleweight championship that night and it soon led to him retiring from the sport of MMA. Had things gone differently, now we know what would have happened instead.

How do you think a rematch between Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre would go?