Michael Bisping doesn’t believe an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is warranted: “I think Nunes is the better fighter. I think that was clear.”

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe an immediate trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is warranted.

Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA) avenged her upset submission loss to Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA) this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277.

‘The Lioness’ has indeed reclaimed her bantamweight title.

The two had previously met back in December of 2021 at UFC 269 where it was ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ who defeated Nunes by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:26 of the second round. Pena defied the odds to defeat the two-division champion Nunes and claim the bantamweight title as her own.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Following UFC 277, Pena called for a trilogy bout.

Speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Michael Bisping explained why he doesn’t think an immediate trilogy fight works (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I don’t think we’ll see anything different, a different performance. I think Nunes is the better fighter. I think that was clear. That was clear in the first round of the first fight, as well. She got tired, and that’s not Julianna Peña’s fault. That all belongs on the side of Nunes. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. COVID, whatever, it’s got nothing to do with Julianna. You cannot take away from her performance because her opponent got tired. But I think we clearly saw that she’s the better fighter, so we don’t need the rubber match.”

Clearly Bisping believes that Nunes is the better fighter and deserves to be champion.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Michael Bisping added the he would understand if the promotion were to make a third fight:

“However, in terms of what’s fair, generally if they’re (tied) one apiece in title fights, you see a third fight. So if they make the third fight, I’ll understand it. And if they don’t make a third fight, I will also understand it.”

Would you like to see a Nunes vs Pena III?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below