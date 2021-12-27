Michael Bisping believes Ricky Simon tried to make him “look silly” during post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 45

Michael Bisping was not impressed with the attitude and remarks of Ricky Simon during their post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 45.

The former UFC middleweight champion, Bisping, entered the Octagon to interview Simon immediately following the latter’s impressive knockout win over Raphael Assuncao.

“(Ricky) goes ‘I’ve beaten ranked guys before’. I said well you definitely weren’t ranked, because he wasn’t ranked. There’s absolutely no need for him to… He’s trying to make me look silly.” Bisping said during a recent Q&A. “Trying to make me look silly and I’m literally relaying the information I was told to say. So how about you direct your venom at him and not to be such a little s**t. How about that?”

Bisping questioned Ricky Simon as to who he wanted to fight next after earning a spot in the bantamweight divisions top-15. Simon replied that a fight with No.12 ranked Sean O’Malley might be the ticket. O’Malley recently entered the rankings himself after finishing Raulian Paiva in the first round at UFC 269.

“I told you guys, the more comfortable I get, the more dangerous I’ll be and dang I felt comfortable today! I’ve beaten several ranked opponents before, Michael Bisping, but it’s okay, but yeah if Sean O’Malley can get Dana White’s permission, we’ve been trying to make that fight for a while, but I’m not trying to bully a kid into a fight, so anybody else [is fine]. I know where I’m headed, I’m headed for the title… But yeah, that’d be a great fight for me.”

An O’Malley (7-1), Simon (7-2) matchup while it would be entertaining, it may not be the best choice for ‘Suga’ who has enjoyed a solid run in 2021.

