Max Holloway reveals the Navy Blue Angels have ended his streak: “Sadly my ‘never been KO’d’ streak came to an end”

UFC star Max Holloway has finally experienced his first knockout defeat – but not in the way you might have imagined.

While things may not have gone his way at UFC 276 as he fell to a third loss against Alex Volkanovski, it’s safe to say that Max Holloway still serves as one of the most upbeat and entertaining guys in mixed martial arts. Many aren’t sure what his next move in the sport is going to be, but one thing we know to be true is that ‘Blessed’ isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Holloway is known for having a pretty legendary chin but during a recent experience day with the Navy’s Blue Angels, he simply couldn’t handle the insane pressure as they were flying through the sky.

Sadly my "never been KO'd" streak came to an end. 😂 I was blessed with the opportunity to fly with Blue Angels. Shoutout to number 7 pilot Griffin Stangel and everyone behind the scenes for the unreal experience. This once in a lifetime time ride I will never forget. Thank you pic.twitter.com/ptDEaztvEf — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) August 16, 2022

If it’s any consolation to Max, we’re pretty confident in saying that we also wouldn’t be able to handle this kind of heat.

A lot of fans are currently wondering what’s going to come next for the former UFC featherweight champion given that Volkanovski seems to have his number at this stage in their careers.

Alas, whether he moves up to 155 or decides to stick it out at 145, you can bet whatever he does is going to be done in the right way.

