Matt Serra: We might be seeing a rebirth of Darren Till at middleweight

Darren Till could be in for a rebirth at 185 pounds. At least that’s what Matt Serra believes.

Till was in action at UFC 244 against Kelvin Gastelum. With a historic event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, many felt that Till would crumble under pressure. “The Gorilla” proved that despite coming off two stoppage losses, he is far from being damaged goods. He defeated Gastelum via split decision in his first middleweight bout under the UFC banner.

One man who is impressed by Till is Serra. He took to the UFC Unfiltered podcast to praise Till for delivering when his back was against the wall.

“He did look like a f*cking beast and the fact that he went in there with some doubts, and then he went and put on that performance I think that’s great,” Serra said of Darren Till. “Dude you gotta understand, he was coming off two losses possibly three with that whole ‘Wonderboy’ thing was close. And then he got stopped by Jorge [Masvidal], he got stopped by the champion at the time Tyron Woodley. So to take a fight like Kelvin Gastelum, who just went five hard rounds with Israel Adesanya, to take that fight as your welcoming fight at middleweight it’s just beyond balls.”

With the massive victory over Gastelum, Till proved that he’s a threat at middleweight. Serra believes “The Gorilla” may be starting over fresh.

“It’s crazy and it’s great the way he performed and I liked it,” Serra continued. “It’s like a new start for him. He might be one of those guys where, okay he did well in this one weight class but now that he doesn’t have to cut that weight and get exhausted, we might be seeing a whole new rebirth of Darren Till.”

Do you think Darren Till is on the verge of a resurgence at middleweight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 11/7/2019.