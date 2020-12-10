Marvin Vettori says Darren Till being ranked No. 4 at middleweight is “a joke”

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has voiced his concerns after Darren Till was promoted to No. 4 in the divisional rankings.

Vettori was able to pick up the biggest win of his career so far this past weekend as he edged out Jack Hermansson with a strong decision win. The victory vaulted him into the top five at middleweight, situating him just behind his European counterpart.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Vettori made his feelings on that fact crystal clear.

“Now the rankings just came out. Darren Till being No. 4, it’s a joke. Really, it’s a joke,” Vettori said. “But I think that would be a great scrap if we fight. After I beat somebody like Darren Till, I’ll be the only guy with two wins in the top five and I don’t know what will happen with Whittaker, but after that, I feel I will deserve a title shot. To be honest, I’m willing to fight anybody.”

In the same interview Vettori made sure not to leave out middleweight king and rival Israel Adesanya.

“It’s just so nice to prove this guy wrong,” Vettori said. “To kind of show him I’m right back in his face. I’m right here, motherf**ker. Just look in my eyes. I’m going to be your worst f**king nightmare until the day you f**king retire. That’s what it is.

“I’m sure he’s feeling it,” Vettori added. “He didn’t say nothing but he’s feeling the pressure. There’s nobody that’s coming out with such an overwhelming force in this division. With such hunger and will to become the champion. There’s nobody like this. He’s definitely feeling it. If I had to defend the belt against me, I would not feel calm, relaxed. I’d be feeling pretty stressed. I feel like he’s feeling that way, too.”

Vettori is widely considered to have been one of Adesanya’s two toughest tests to date alongside Kelvin Gastelum, and many fans have been left to wonder what exactly would happen if the two squared off in a rematch.

Who do you want to see Marvin Vettori fight next?