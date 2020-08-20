Marvin Vettori believes Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall should be forced to give up their positions in the UFC rankings

Marvin Vettori believes Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall should have to forfeit their positions in the UFC rankings after avoiding a possible matchup with him.

Anderson Silva will return to the Octagon on October 31 for a middleweight clash against Uriah Hall in the main event.

The middleweight legend has endured a peppered record of wins and losses in recent years. He is currently riding a record of two consecutive losses after losing to Jared Cannonier by TKO in the first round of their UFC 237 clash. Prior to that, he lost by unanimous decision to the current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya in 2017. His last victory took place in 2017 when he faced Derek Brunson. The pair went three rounds, and Brunson was convinced he “outclassed” Silva, but the judges ultimately sided with the middleweight legend and served him the victory.

Breaking: Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) returns to fight Uriah Hall (@UriahHallMMA) in a main event at UFC Fight Night on Oct. 31, per Dana White. Silva’s team tells me they’re not certain yet if it will be his last fight. Silva is 45 and has two fights left on his contract. pic.twitter.com/FTeMteomi4 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 19, 2020

Uriah Hall is riding high off of two consecutive victories but hasn’t fought in almost a year. He last beat Antonio Carlos Jr. by split decision at UFC Vancouver in September 2019. Prior to that, he defeated Bevon Lewis with a knockout punch at UFC 238. The last loss for “Primetime” was against upcoming middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa in 2018, when he was defeated by TKO in the second round.

However, Marvin Vettori believes both fighters need to be removed from the UFC rankings as he accused them of dodging matchups. The “Italian Dream” is riding high on three consecutive victories against Karl Roberson, Andrew Sanchez, and Cezar Ferreira. His last loss was a closely contested split decision loss against the division’s champion, Israel Adesanya. According to Vettori, both Silva and Hall have turned down a fight against him and need to have their ranking positions reconsidered.

“Hall vs Silva. If you avoid a fight you should automatically give up your position,” Vettori said on social media. “Both these guys haven’t accepted. Put me ahead.”

His status received a mixed bag of responses from fans. One reader pointed out that fighters are independent contractors and declining a fight is their only negotiating power. Another fan tagged Dana White, asking him to give Vettori a fight as he only wants “to prove himself”.

