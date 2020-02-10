Leon Edwards vs. Tyron Woodley betting odds released

The online sportsbooks have released the opening betting odds for the upcoming main event at UFC London between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley.

Edwards has been calling Woodley out for months and the former UFC welterweight champ Woodley finally accepted the fight. The two will headline UFC on ESPN+ 29 on March 21 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The online sportsbook BetOnline have now released the official betting line for Edwards vs. Woodley. Take a look at them via BestFightOdds.com.

UFC on ESPN+ 29 Opening Betting Odds

Leon Edwards -120

Tyron Woodley -120

Edwards and Woodley opened as a true Pick ’em fight with both men opening at -120 each. That means you would have to bet $120 to win $100 for either man.

Edwards (18-3) is 10-2 overall in the UFC and is currently riding an impressive eight-fight win streak. Last summer, Edwards defeated former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision to jump into the top-five at 170lbs. He also has notable wins over Donald Cerrone, Vicente Luque, and Gunnar Nelson during his win streak. At just 28 years of age, the Brit looks to be a top welterweight fighter for years to come.

Woodley (19-4-1) is the former UFC welterweight champion and is 9-3-1 overall inside the Octagon. He has not fought since last March when he lost a lopsided unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman to lose his belt. Prior to that, Woodley was unbeaten over seven fights including victories over Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, Kelvin Gastelum, and Darren Till during that time. At age 37, Woodley may finally be slowing down, but right now he’s still ranked in the top-five at 170lbs.

This should be a tremendous fight between two of the best welterweights in the sport and the winner of the fight could very well be in line to fight either Usman or Jorge Masvidal for the belt after they fight at International Fight Week in July.

Who would you put your money on in this fight between Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley?

