Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev headlines UFC event on December 19

A highly-anticipated welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev is set to headline a UFC event on December 19 in Las Vegas.

As replayed by ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, UFC president Dana White appeared on the Jim Rome show on Friday and made the announcement that the Edwards vs. Chimaev fight is a done deal. The fight will reportedly take place at 170lbs at a UFC Fight Night card on December 19 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be a five-round headliner.

Leon Edwards x Khamzat Chimaev is a done deal, sources say. Main event. 170. Dec. 19. Edwards is back in the rankings, too. No. 3. Dana White first revealed that they came to terms with both guys earlier today on @jimrome. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 23, 2020

On Thursday, the UFC took the extreme step of removing Edwards from the official UFC rankings, where he had previously occupied the No. 3 spot in the top-15. Clearly, the move was designed to strongarm Edwards into accepting this fight against Chimaev, someone who Edwards initially did not want to fight. As soon as the UFC took Edwards out of the rankings, “Rocky” really had no choice but to accept the Chiamaev fight.

For Edwards, this will be his first fight of 2020 after having not fought since July 2019, when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision. Edwards is 10-2 overall in the UFC and he is currently riding an eight-fight win streak into this fight. With his impressive resume, Edwards was hoping for a top-five opponent, but now he will instead have to settle with a date with Chimaev.

Chiamaev is one of the hottest fighters in the UFC these days. After making his promotional debut back on Fight Island in July, Chimaev has defeated Rhys McKee, John Phillips, and Gerald Meerschaert by stoppage. There are many out there who believe he is a future UFC champion, and a win over Edwards would push him one step closer to one.

