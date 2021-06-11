Leon Edwards sounds off on Covington vs Usman 2: “I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby the title shot next”

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has questioned the logic of Colby Covington getting the next shot at Kamaru Usman.

Ever since losing to Usman back in December 2015, Edwards has gone on a phenomenal run that saw him win eight fights in a row prior to his unfortunate no contest against Belal Muhammad. On the flip side, Covington bounced back from a brutal loss to Usman at UFC 245 with a TKO victory over rival Tyron Woodley.

After it was recently revealed by UFC president Dana White that he was planning on giving the next shot at the UFC welterweight title to Covington, “Rocky” gave his thoughts on the matter during an interview with Jimmy Smith.

“I don’t know how Dana's justifying giving Colby the title shot next."@Leon_edwardsmma believes he has a better case than Covington to fight Usman, but plans to face the winner after #UFC263 (via @jimmysmithmma) pic.twitter.com/PGy73f0vkG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 10, 2021

“I don’t know how Dana is justifying giving Colby the title shot. He went out there, it was an injury against Tyron Woodley [that got him the TKO], he sat out for over a year and demanded that he wants a title shot after just getting knocked out for the title like one fight ago. I just don’t understand how they’re even considering that when I’ve been here for years, grinding my way back up from my last defeat. I went on an eight fight win streak, soon to be nine, so after I go out there and defeat Nate next weekend, I’ll be waiting for my title shot. If that’s the game plan – to wait it out, sit out and don’t fight, then I’ll be doing the same. I will go out there and I’ll handle my business, and I’ll wait for my shot. That’ll make it nine in a row. That’s the third most in the division’s history. There’s Usman, GSP and me [in that category], so I’ll go out there and prove my case.”

