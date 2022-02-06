Khamzat Chimaev responds after Gilbert Burns suggests his “hype” will be over soon: “I am gonna fix my visa with fists in your face”

Khamzat Chimaev isn’t backing down from the war of words with Gilbert Burns.

Last month, Raphael Marinho of Combate reported that a welterweight collision between Chimaev and Burns is being targeted for UFC 273 on April 9. If the fight materializes, then it’ll be the toughest test of Chimaev’s pro MMA career.

Chimaev isn’t afraid to talk some smack and he’s been doing so with “Durinho.” During a Twitter exchange, Burns said that Chimaev’s hype train will soon come to an end.

I’m ready! Make sure you get your visa ready! The hype will be over soon! https://t.co/Qbni2ExS5L — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 6, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev fired back, saying he’s gunning for an early finish.

I am gonna fix a visa with my fists in your face! 1 round finish! 🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 6, 2022

Burns had been anticipating a bout with Chimaev since last year. He told MMAFighting that he expects a barn burner.

“It would be the fight of the night. They would have to pay us pay-per-view (money) because it would be a great fight. We can stand and trade, we can grapple, we can exchange takedowns. I don’t think he’d take me down like he did (Li), but if he takes me down, that would be awesome. This fight will happen one day. Not sure if this year, but I do believe it will happen next year,” Burns said.

Chimaev has gotten off to a red hot start in his career. He holds a pro record of 10-0. He is 4-0 under the UFC banner. He’s scored victories over the likes of Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerschaert, Rhys McKee, and John Phillips.

As for Burns, he’s right at the top of the list when it comes to a future UFC Welterweight Title opportunity. He competed for the gold back in Feb. 2021. Burns fell short against Kamaru Usman despite a blazing start, losing via third-round TKO.