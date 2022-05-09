Khamzat Chimaev claims Nate Diaz has turned him down “10 times”

Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz has turned him down 10 times.

Since joining the UFC, Chimaev has become a massive star and there have recently been rumblings that the promotion wanted to book him against Diaz.

So far, the fight has not been made official and now Chimaev has taken to social media to blast Diaz as he claims the Stockton native has turned him down 10 times.

Bitch you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) May 9, 2022

Whether or not Nate Diaz has actually turned down Khamzt Chimaev 10 times is uncertain, but the Swede has been vocal in the fact the ‘Stockton Slugger’ has declined the fight. Diaz, meanwhile, appears to disagree as before Chimaev sent that tweet he claimed the Swede was hurt and not ready to fight on July 30.

Kamzits and Conor are on the injured pussy list so I don’t know why they’re talkin shit when they broken — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 9, 2022

If the Chimaev-Diaz fight does not come to fruition, it’s uncertain who they would be paired up against next. Regardless, they are both massive stars, so no matter who they fight it will have a ton of eyeballs on it.

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) is coming off the biggest win of his career as he beat Gilbert Burns by decision at UFC 273. In the UFC, he holds wins over Li Jingliang, Gerald Meerscahert, Rhys McKee, and John Phillips.

Nate Diaz (20-13), meanwhile, has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June. It was his first fight since he lost to Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt at UFC 244 which was just months after his return against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, which he won by decision.

What do you make of Khamzat Chimaev saying Nate Diaz has turned him down 10 times?

