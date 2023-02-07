Khamzat Chimaev calls to face “nice guy” Robert Whittaker next: “We are going to have fun at the press conference and fight each other”

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has settled on a weight class, and who he wants to fight next.

‘Borz’ has been out of action since his first-round submission win over Kevin Holland last September. However, as the story goes, Chimaev was not supposed to face ‘Trail Blazer’ that night. He was previously scheduled to face Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279.

However, the Chechen badly missed weight for the headliner, forcing Tony Ferguson to get bumped to the main event. Months on from the weight miss, Chimaev has hinted that he could fight at either welterweight or middleweight next. Dana White has also previously waffled on where the rising star would compete next.

It seems that Khamzat Chimaev has made up his mind, as he discussed in an interview with Red Corner MMA. There, the Chechen stated that he’s eyeing a move to middleweight, and a clash with Robert Whittaker next. ‘The Reaper’ has been absent since his unanimous decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last September.

Chimaev previously stated that he had no interest in facing the former champion, as he was too nice. It now seems he’s come around to the idea, as the two could have fun at the presser, and on fight night.

“I think I will fight Robert Whittaker. He’s got no opponent, Paulo Costa ran away after talking that much about me and Robert,” Khamzat Chimaev stated in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA. “I want this fight, I like him as a human being. He’s a solid guy, doesn’t trash talk, doesn’t cross any lines.”

He continued, “We are going to have fun at the press conference, and fight each other.”

