Khamzat Chimaev called out by Neil Magny for upcoming welterweight matchup

Emerging star Khamzat Chimaev has been called out by divisional rival Neil Magny for an upcoming welterweight bout at a UFC Fight Night card.

Chimaev destroyed Li Jingliang in the first round of their welterweight bout on the main card of UFC 267, finishing his opponent by technical submission. It was yet another phenomenal performance by Chimaev, who has now won all 10 of his professional MMA fights by submission. It is getting to the point where some analysts believe Chimaev will have difficulty finding opponents due to how dominant he has been. But not so fast, as Magny seems like he has no problem taking this fight against someone so dangerous.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Magny once again reiterated that he would be willing to fight Chimaev. There were talks last year about these two mixing it up in the Octagon, but it never went down. Now, with Chimaev coming off a quick win, Magny wants to fight him by the end of the year. He is hoping the UFC can set up the fight for the December 18 card.

“I was offered a fight for Dec. 18 and the fight ended up falling through because the opponent got injured shortly after. As of now, the UFC is working actively to get me a replacement for Dec. 18. So in a perfect world, this fight takes place Dec. 18,” Magny said. “He absorbed zero damage against Jingliang, and I think in my opinion that would be a good turnaround for him. I would give him ample time to get back in the gym and get ready to face a tough opponent like me and go out there and put out an amazing fight. I want to go to war against a guy like Chimaev. I know for a fact that I can drag him into deep water and beat him. So, that’s what I’m looking to do against him.”

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev vs. Neil Magny is the fight to make next at 170lbs?