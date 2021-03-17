Khabib Nurmagomedov shares photo after meeting with Lorenzo Fertitta, tells Dana White to “send me location”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov had a meeting with Lorenzo Fertitta, later telling Dana White to “send me location.”

Nurmagomedov is currently in a state of quasi-retirement. Following his submission over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October, “The Eagle” said that he was going to hang up his gloves after promising his family that he wouldn’t fight anymore. However, UFC president Dana White has been trying for the last six months to get Nurmagomedov to fight again, but to no avail. However, Nurmagomedov hasn’t given up his lightweight belt yet and he continues to make hints that he could fight again, such as meeting up with White in Las Vegas, though most signs are still pointing to him soon hanging up his gloves for good.

On Wednesday morning, Nurmagomedov took to social media to give another hint that he might actually fight again. The UFC lightweight champ took to his Twitter to post a photo with former UFC co-owner Fertitta, hinting that he and White might come to a new deal.

It was good to see you Lorenzo 🤝@danawhite send me location 📍👊 pic.twitter.com/JChChJSCqR — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 17, 2021

Now of course we have to remember this is social media, so Nurmagomedov could just be trolling everyone by posting this photo. The meeting with him and Fertitta definitely occurred, but that doesn’t mean he will be able to make a deal to come back. Then again, the fact Fertitta has become involved is definitely a good sign in general, as he’s stepped in numerous times in the past when White and the UFC weren’t able to come to a deal with someone. Though Fertitta is no longer one of the majority owners of the UFC, he still has an influence on the game and it will be interesting to see what happens after this.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever fight again?