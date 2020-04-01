Amanda Nunes responds to Felicia Spencer’s request to move title fight to Florida

Earlier this week, Felicia Spencer requested that her featherweight title fight with reigning champion Amanda Nunes, tentatively scheduled for May 9 in Brazil, be moved to Florida. Her reasoning, of course, stems from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the travel difficulties it has created.

“Amanda Nunes, we both live in Florida. Let’s get UFC 250 to our backyard,” Spencer wrote on Twitter. “Please don’t leave!”

It did not take Nunes long to respond to this request from Spencer.

Despite hailing from Brazil, the champ is all for her challenger’s suggestion.

“Sorry,” Nunes replied. “Just seeing this. I’m not going anywhere, girl. I think that’s a great idea. Let’s do this.”

In addition to this Nunes vs. Spencer title fight, UFC 250 is expected to feature a bantamweight title fight between champ Henry Cejudo and challenger Jose Aldo. It’s not clear if Nunes and Spencer or suggesting the entire UFC 250 card be moved to Florida, or that their fight specifically be relocated to a separate Florida card.

At present, the UFC is working hard to find locations for its upcoming fight cards — most notably UFC 249, which is scheduled for April 18. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe, locales that are allowing public gatherings are becoming sparse, leaving the promotion with few options.

At present, Florida seems like one of the few places on earth where a fight card is still possible, so Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer might be on to something. Do you think they’ll end up fighting in the Sunshine State?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/1/2020.