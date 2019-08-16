Khabib Nurmagomedov buries Conor McGregor for punching man in pub

On Thursday, video surfaced of former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor allegedly punching an older man at a bar in Ireland. TMZ reported that this incident occurred when the man refused a sample of McGregor’s popular Proper No. Twelve whiskey. Khabib Nurmagomedov, the reigning UFC lightweight champ and McGregor fiercest rival, was not impressed by what he saw in this video.

“It’s crazy,” Nurmagomedov told TMZ Sports (transcript via MMA Mania). “All media stayed quiet. Nobody posted about this. I can’t imagine if I punched this guy how many media are gonna post it and talk about me. This is like really, really bad thing. Like, even if this old guy on video punch your face 10 times, you can’t punch this guy’s face. You can’t. This is like impossible. We have to respect all people. I don’t understand.

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued, sharing his belief that the Irish government — and even the United States government — should take heavy-handed action and discipline Conor McGregor.

“I think these people have to go jail, bro,” he said. “They have to go jail. This happened in Ireland? What happened about Ireland government? We guys from Russia have problem with visa, but why this bullsh*t guy don’t have problem with visa in U.S.A? How U.S.A. can give him visa or something like this, respect or job? These people, they have to go jail.”

Suffice it to say that this incident curdled Nurmagomedov’s opinions on McGregor even further.

“I told you guy, this guy have no class, no respect,” Khabib said. “This is very bad for sport. Somethings he’s done are good for sport but right now, he without his mind. He lose his mind. It’s crazy and government has to smash him, this is my opinion.

“I’m really, really mad about this video. I don’t understand how you can punch old man. How you can punch him. Even if he punch your face 10 times, 20 times. This is big, big disrespect, not only for this old guy, this is big disrespect for all people. . .

“100 percent [they should arrest him]. Today he punches old guy, what’s gonna happen tomorrow? Nobody knows.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/15/2019.