Khabib Nurmagomedov announces annual MMA tournament in memory of late father

UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is launching an annual mixed martial arts tournament in memory of his late father and mentor, Abdulmanap.

Nurmagomedov revealed the details of this tournament in an interview with Match TV, announcing that the first iteration of the event will occur this year.

“This tournament will be annual, we have already planned it,” Nurmagomedov saud (via RT Sport). “Only the date will change. So every year at the end of summer or at the beginning of fall we will have this event every year. Other than that, there were no problems with the organization. The fighters wanted to fight, and promoters also were also interested in making the event. Most likely due to the fact that many events have been canceled because of coronavirus pandemic.

“So everything came about very well. I hope the tournament will be held at a high level.”

The first edition of this Nurmagomedov inspired tournament will be hosted by the Russian promotion Fight Nights Global and will be headlined by a fight between Vladimir Mineev and Dauren Ermekov. It will also feature an appearance from Usman Nurmagomedov, the lightweight champion’s cousin.

The event will emanate from the Irina Viner-Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow, Russia.