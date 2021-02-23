Kevin Lee wants to run it back with Tony Ferguson: “He’s at the top of the list”

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee says he wants to run it back with Tony Ferguson when he returns to the Octagon later this year.

Lee has not competed since last March when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira in the main event of the last UFC card before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. He had double surgery after the fight, and after missing a full year of action, he’s ready to return to the Octagon in the coming months. And when he makes his return, he wants to rematch Ferguson.

Speaking to SCMP’s Tom Taylor, Lee explained why he wants to fight Ferguson again. The two previously met at UFC 216 in October 2017, with Ferguson finishing Lee in the third round to capture the interim UFC lightweight title. Four years later, and with Ferguson and Lee both struggling to get into the win column, there’s a chance we may see the rematch.

“Us running it back makes a whole lot of sense from all standpoints, especially when you look at where this division is and where it’s going. One of us is going to stay and one of us is going to leave. Tony Ferguson’s top of the list – I don’t even have a close second to be honest with you,” Kevin Lee said.

“The Motown Phenom” said that he is hoping to get back into the Octagon closer to the summer. While a spot on the UFC’s annual July 4th weekend pay-per-view card sounds appetizing for Lee, he would also be interested in headlining his own card in June. A five-round, non-title rematch against Ferguson would make sense as a Fight Night main event.

“We’re kind of teetering back and forth on whether it’s June or July, but I think this summer sounds good. The UFC always puts on a big event around July 4, so that first week of July might work out perfectly. If not, maybe June and I can (have) my own card. It all depends on who the opponent is,” Lee said.

Do you want to see the rematch between Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson?