Kevin Lee to sign with Eagle Fighting Championship, reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kevin Lee has found a new home.

Lee was recently shockingly released by the UFC at the end of November and many were eager to see where he would sign. Although many thought he would sign with PFL or Bellator, Khabib Nurmagomeodv has revealed Lee is close to signing with his promotion, Eagle Fighting Championship and it will be official in a few days.

Not only has Nurmagomedov signed Lee, but he says if other UFC veterans like Cody Garbrandt or Tony Ferguson get released he would be interested in them, too.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said at FITROO press conference today that EFC is close to signing Kevin Lee and is "open for everything" including signing Tony Ferguson and Cody Garbrandt 👀 pic.twitter.com/EWfDMh1tCG — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 13, 2021

“Anything is possible, we are open to everything. In two days, when we will be holding another press conference, we will be ready to announce the signing of Kevin Lee. We are close to finalizing the deal but nothing is official yet. Why not? These guys have built themselves throughout their careers. They have 10 fights in the UFC, are former champions of the UFC,” Nurmagomedov said at a press conference.

If Lee does officially sign with EFC it would be a surprise given the promotion is not as known in North America. However, they are set to have their first US show in January where Rashad Evans will be coming out of retirement on the card. The main event will also see Tyrone Spong take on Sergei Kharitonov after Bigfoot Silva was forced to pull out of the fight.

Kevin Lee (18-7) is on a two-fight losing skid as he’s coming off a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez back in August in his return to welterweight. It also marked his return after surgery on both of his knees. In the loss before, he was submitted by Charles Oliveira, but before that, he scored a highlight-reel KO over Gregor Gillespie. He fought for the interim lightweight title and beat the likes of Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza, and Jake Matthews among others in his UFC career.

