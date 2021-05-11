Kevin Lee says he’s moving to welterweight for the foreseeable future, calls out Mike Perry

Kevin Lee is changing weight classes and has an opponent in mind for his return to the Octagon.

After Lee suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia in March of 2020, he said he would be away from MMA for a couple of years. He ended up tearing both of his knees which required by surgery, but “The Motown Phenom” is looking to return this summer at welterweight.

“I’m moving to 170lbs for the foreseeable future. Oliveira can have the lightweights we’ll get that back later,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

A move to welterweight should not be a surprise as Lee has had trouble making 155lbs in the past. In his last fight, he missed weight and moved up for a brief stint against Rafael dos Anjos in the main event.

Unfortunately, the fight did not go his way. But, in his return to welterweight, he’s looking to face a fan favorite in Mike Perry.

“@PlatinumPerry we fighting July 10 or what @seanshelby @danawhite,” Lee wrote.

Kevin Lee is just 2-3 in his last five but remains ranked at 13 at lightweight. Prior to the loss to Oliveira, Lee scored a first-round highlight-reel head kick KO over Gregor Gillespie at UFC 244. His other win was a TKO victory over Edson Barboza but lost to Oliveira, dos Anjos, and Al Iaquinta. He does hold notable wins over Michael Chiesa, Jake Matthews, and Francisco Trinaldo.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, is just 3-7 in his last 10 and is now just 7-8 in the UFC after starting out 4-1. He is on a two-fight winning streak where he dropped decisions to Daniel Rodriguez and Tim Means. Although he’s on a losing skid, he always brings it. For Lee, a win over Perry is a big name on his record that he could propel into a bigger fight.

