Kevin Lee eyes replacement opponent after Sean Brady forced out of UFC Vegas 35 fight

Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady has been canceled for the second time.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Brady suffered an undisclosed injury and his fight against Lee is off. MMAJunkie was first to report the news of Brady’s withdrawal. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 264 but a minor rib injury from Lee forced him off the card and they were pushed back to August.

At the time of their reporting, it was uncertain if Lee would remain on the card. However, “The Motown Phenom,” said to BJPENN.com that he wants a replacement opponent and will still be fighting on August 28.

“Yes, I’ll still be fighting on August 28. We are looking for a replacement now,” Lee said over text to BJPENN.com.

Whether or not the UFC will be able to find a replacement is uncertain at this time. Yet, Lee makes it clear he wants to fight on August 28 as he says it’s been too long since he competed.

Kevin Lee (18-6) has not fought since he suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira back at UFC Brasilia in March of 2020. Following the loss, he hinted he would take some time off from the sport but unfortunately, he suffered two torn ACLs. He then decided to make the move to welterweight and accepted the fight against Brady. Prior to that, he scored a highlight-reel KO win over Gregor Gillespie. In his career, he holds notable wins over Michael Chiesa, Francisco Trinaldo, and Jake Matthews.

With the removal of Kevin Lee vs. Sean Brady, UFC Vegas 35 is as follows:

Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Ketlen Vieira vs. Sara McMann

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Makhmud Muradov

Kevin Lee vs. TBD

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Marcelo Rojo vs. Kevin Croom

Mario Bautista vs. Guido Cannetti

Pat Sabatini vs. Jamall Emmers

Tracy Cortez vs. JJ Aldrich

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

