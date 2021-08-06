Justin Gaethje doubts UFC 268 will take place at Madison Square Garden: “New York City sucks”

Justin Gaethje doesn’t think UFC 268 will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The pay-per-view card is scheduled for November 6 and is tentatively scheduled for MSG. However, New York has implemented a required proof of vaccination for indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment events. A UFC event would fall into the latter category, so Gaethje believes that will force the promotion out of MSG.

“I don’t think it’ll be in New York City,” Gaethje said on the UFC weigh-in show (via MMAJunkie). “I think it’ll be in probably Texas or something, somewhere way sweeter than New York City. New York City sucks. Anywhere outside of that place, and we’ll be good to go.”

As of right now, there has been no word on whether or not these new rules will make the UFC pull out of MSG. Gaethje’s opponent, Michael Chandler, recently shared similar thoughts as he said he won’t be vaccinated by November 6 so was uncertain what that means for his fight with Gaethje.

“I just saw that New York is dropping some heavy mandates on the city of New York City,” Chandler during an Instagram Live. “Basically, they’re requiring you to be vaccinated (and) show proof of vaccination for indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor performances and entertainment. Obviously a UFC card, a UFC fight being thrown at Madison Square Garden is considered indoor entertainment and indoor performance. I will not be vaccinated at that point. I don’t know how many fighters, if I was to fight on that Nov. 6 card – or whoever is fighting on Nov. 6 at Madison Square Garden – I don’t know how many fighters will be vaccinated. I don’t really have a tally on who is or isn’t… I won’t be vaccinated by Nov. 6, so I won’t be able to perform (against Gaethje) or entertain at Madison Square Garden. So we shall see.”

There is no question many MMA fans are hoping the UFC figures something out as Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler is a fight many fans want to see.

What do you make of Justin Gaethje doubting UFC 268 takes place at MSG?