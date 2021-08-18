Kevin Lee blasts Mike Perry for turning him down: “I lost a lot of respect for the man”

Kevin Lee doesn’t understand why Mike Perry turned him down.

After Sean Brady was forced out of his August 28 fight against Kevin Lee, “The Motown Phenom” said to BJPENN.com he wanted to remain on the card and that is the case. Lee will now face a short-notice replacement, Daniel Rodriguez.

Yet, one opponent Lee called out was Perry, but he says “Platinum” turned him down. Due to that, Lee says he lost respect for Perry for turning him down.

“Mike Perry would have been a good one,” Lee told Submission Radio (via MMAJunkie). “That would have been a good name. Honestly, it would have been a softball, and I was kind of looking for a softball. I ain’t had one yet in my career, and Perry would have been that. But he didn’t want to give it to me. So me and him, I lost a lot of respect for the man after that. I asked for that fight in May. He said give him a little bit more time. So I moved on and wanted to fight Sean Brady in July.

“He said he needed a few more weeks up there in July, but then Aug. 28 rolls around and he still ain’t say nothing. So I lost a lot of respect for the man,” Lee continued. “And I say one thing, and it’s going to be the end of it between me and him: He can never say he’s from Michigan again. If I hear it, anything come out of his mouth, that he’s from Flint, that he’s from Michigan, we’re going to have some serious problems. There ain’t going to be none of that picture-taking and hand-shaking when he sees me. That’s not how we get down where I’m from.”

Although Lee is disappointed Perry turned the fight down, the good news is he will remain on the card and fight at UFC Vegas 35.

What do you make of Kevin Lee blasting Mike Perry?