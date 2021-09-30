Kevin Holland takes a swipe at Luke Rockhold, claims the former UFC champ is only returning because he’s “broke as a f*ck”

Kevin Holland claims that the reason former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is returning to the Octagon is because he’s flat broke.

Holland (21-7 MMA) is set to return to action this weekend at UFC Vegas 38 when he squares off with the #14 ranked Kyle Daukaus.

Despite having dropped unanimous decision losses to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson in his most recent efforts, Kevin Holland has not lost his swagger. ‘Big Mouth’ recently spoke with reporters at the UFC Vegas 38 media day where he suggested that Dana White had lit a fire underneath him.

“Me, personally, I thought I was good at wrestling before I got outwrestled by (Derek) Brunson and (Marvin) Vettori. So, hopefully, it got better.” Holland was seemingly optimistic about the improvements in his wrestling skills. He added, “I mean, at the end of the day, Dana White told me to go fix some things. So, I mean, if the boss tells you to do something, you do what the boss tells you to do if you want to keep collecting a check, right?” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Kevin Holland then proceeded to take a shot at Luke Rockhold, insinuating that the former champion is only returning to fighting because he is broke.

“So, I mean, I know they’re all gonna say I kissed them booty cheeks after this on the interviews and stuff like that, but I really don’t care. I do what I’m supposed to do, so I can continue to get paid. That way I don’t have to be like Luke Rockhold – retiring and then coming back because I’m broke as a fuck. You know what I mean? So, yeah.”

Rockhold (16-5 MMA) is set to return from a two-year layoff when he meets Sean Strickland this November at UFC 268.

