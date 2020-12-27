Kevin Holland surprises lucky fan with heavy bag for Christmas

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland surprised one lucky MMA fan on Twitter with a heavy bag just in time for Christmas.

On Christmas day, Holland wished his followers on social media happy holidays and asked them what gifts they got for Christmas. One fan showed Holland that he received a pair of MMA gloves as a present but he said he didn’t have a heavy bag in order to use them. Looking to lift the spirits of one lucky fan, Holland shot the fan a message and told them to send him a DM with their address. “Ho Ho” Holland said that he would be sending the fan a small heavy bag so they have a great Christmas.

DM your address. I got a small bag for you! #HoHoholland 🎅 https://t.co/JEJcxtgpHD — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 25, 2020

Holland (21-5) is one of the hottest fighters in the UFC at the moment. The 28-year-old American is 8-2 overall in the UFC and he is currently riding a five-fight win streak with all five of those wins coming since May 2020. Since the UFC re-start following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, Holland is 5-0 with wins over Ronaldo Souza, Charlie Ontiveros, Darren Stewart, Joaquin Buckley, and Anthony Hernandez. He looks like a serious contender at 185lbs these days.

Holland was originally set to fight Jack Hermansson in the main event of the UFC Vegas 16 card on December 5, but he had to pull out due to a COVID-19 positive test. The UFC was luckily able to re-book Holland for the Souza fight, and he knocked him out in the first round. Holland is now engaged in an online war of words with top-10 ranked middleweight Derek Brunson, who has quite the trash talk game of his own on social media, as he looks to move up the 185lbs rankings in 2021.

