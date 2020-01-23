Kamaru Usman sends message to Jorge Masvidal: ‘We all know who breaks faces in this division’

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are continuing to go back-and-forth at one another to potentially set up a fight.

After Usman TKO’d Colby Covington at UFC 245 many wondered what would be next. Masvidal was up there but he was waiting for the outcome of the UFC 246 main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone. Yet, “Gamebred” recently switched stances and said he is focused on Usman because he wants to break his face.

“I would take a lot more pleasure in dismantling Usman’s face than I would Conor’s,” Masvidal had said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I would have a sincere joy inside of me like a kid on Christmas opening numerous gifts if Usman was the dude that I got to baptize.”

Kamaru Usman became aware of that comment and took to social media to let Gamebred know he is the one who breaks faces at welterweight.

The face I make when I hear them say their gonna break someone’s face😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 We all know who breaks faces in this division. And That’s “ON GOD”😉😏👊🏾🤴🏾#AfricanPower pic.twitter.com/fmRSKD3pZ2 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 22, 2020

“The face I make when I hear them say their gonna break someone’s face. We all know who breaks faces in this division. And that’s “ON GOD” #AfricanPower,” Kamaru Usman tweeted.

Kamaru Usman, of course, is referring to him breaking Colby Covington’s jaw at UFC 245. The welterweight champ cracked “Chaos” with a solid right hand that fractured his jaw.

Usman is reportedly healing an injury but has said he will be able to fight whenever the UFC needs him.

So, a fight with Jorge Masvidal makes a ton of sense as Gamebred is a massive star and he can finally get a shot at the elusive UFC title. And, there really is no one else with Leon Edwards fighting Tyron Woodley at UFC London.

Whether or not the two will end up fighting is to be seen. But, if they do, Usman makes it known he is the one who breaks people’s faces at welterweight.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/22/2020.