Kamaru Usman says he’s lapping the field right now, but walking away in the future an option

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he’s lapping the field right now, but he admitted walking away in the future is an option.

With a perfect 13-0 record in the Octagon, Usman has been smoking everyone in the UFC welterweight division ever since winning TUF. Usman has shown exceptional skills in all areas of the game, especially with his trademark wrestling and improved striking. When he takes on Jorge Masvidal this weekend at UFC 261, Usman will look to continue making records in the promotion’s trademark division. Ever since Georges St-Pierre retired, Usman has been a tremendous heir replacement to the throne. But at some point, there comes a time when everyone walks away. GSP did it, and Usman knows he will one day, too.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s Damon Martin, Usman admitted that he has to think about retirement at some point, but right now he is still fired up enough for a great performance.

“That’s a really, really good question because I’m asking myself that as well. Being a realist and I’m honest with myself and I know that I can’t do this forever and I don’t want to do this forever. Like I said, we’re on a track right now, I’m just so far ahead of these guys that I’m coming back around and I’m lapping them now. So, talking to some of my mentors, and some of the greatest that have done this, what they’re telling me at some point it’s going to start, that waking up in the morning and going to the gym to put in a day’s work is going to start to get heavier and heavier when nothing really motivates me like that anymore,” Usman said.

“So this one, I’m motivated because I didn’t really feel like I got that fix. I’ve still have that fear in me. I want to go out there and get this one but after this we have to really take a hard look and see what there is out there for me. Because it’s not these guys. Whether it’s crossing over and doing something else or maybe walking away, you never know.”

How many more fights do you think Kamaru Usman should have before he walks away?