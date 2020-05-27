Kamaru Usman explains why he’s against rematching Colby Covington next

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has questioned why he’d entertain a rematch against Colby Covington for his next fight.

Many fans and pundits believe that Usman’s war against Covington back at UFC 245 was one of the best fights of 2019, with both choosing to avoid their wrestling and focus on a stand-up battle.

Usman managed to get the upper hand late in the fight, finishing “Chaos” in the fifth and final round. However, some believe that the two should square off once again in 2020 – but “The Nigerian Nightmare” doesn’t necessarily agree.

“A lot of people are saying ‘rematch with Colby, rematch with Colby’, like, why the f*** does Colby deserve a rematch?” Usman said. “Was he the champion that I just took the belt off of? That’s the craziest thing to me. A contender fights for the belt and gets knocked out, and then everyone is like ‘rematch?’. For what? But down the line I would absolutely love to fight him again because it was a fun fight. I had as much fun in that fight as everybody had watching the fight. But for everyone saying ‘you need to do that rematch’, for what? Was he the champion? No, I was the champion, and I went out there and defended my belt.”

Kamaru Usman was speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in an interview that certainly made some headlines, with the champion also entertaining the idea of a fight with Conor McGregor down the road.

In terms of Covington, though, it’s hard to argue against a rematch happening as some stage so long as the recent title challenger is able to keep winning. These two sit at the top of the welterweight division and have done for quite some time now, and while it’s a guarantee that new challengers will emerge, fate has a funny way of bringing things back around in MMA.