Jose Aldo plans to send Henry Cejudo back to the ‘Snow White world’

Jose Aldo has issued an amusing response to UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo as talks of a fight between the two men continue.

The King of Cringe, better known as Henry Cejudo, looks set to focus all of his attention on the bantamweight division after being stripped of his flyweight crown due to inactivity. With that in mind, it certainly appears as if he has a list as long as his arm regarding challengers that could go after the belt.

Cejudo has already made it crystal clear that he wants to fight Jose Aldo next, and the Brazilian legend seems to be equally as interested in the idea.

I'll send you back to the snow-white world! @HenryCejudo pic.twitter.com/njXOLJ1jFk — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) January 3, 2020

“I’ll send you back to the snow-white world!” Aldo wrote on Twitter recently.

Aldo is coming off the back of an incredibly close split decision loss to Marlon Moraes, which served as his debut at bantamweight, and also marked his fourth loss in his last six fights. Nevertheless, with Cejudo believing that Aldo actually won that fight, he seems hell-bent on making this contest a reality.

The likes of Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan both feel as if they’ve got legitimate cases for a shot at the title, and when you look at their records, it’s hard to disagree. However, the idea alone of Cejudo and Aldo going back and forth with entertaining jabs and jibes seems to be drawing a lot of fans into the idea of them squaring off.

One thing that is so desperately needed is clarity in some form, with Cejudo having not fought since back in June when he captured the vacant title against Marlon Moraes.

The first few months of 2020 are really starting to take shape for the UFC with several high profile title fights having already been added to several cards, but with bantamweight being left behind, Dana White can’t afford to wait too much longer before making something official.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/6/2020.