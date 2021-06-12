Jorge Masvidal shares his predictions for UFC 263, including a Nate Diaz win over Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal has shared his predictions for tomorrow night’s UFC 263 event, including a Nate Diaz victory over Leon Edwards.

Masvidal (35-15 MMA), the promotions inaugural BMF champion, is coming off back-to-back title fight losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his most recent efforts.

Prior to those setbacks, the second of which was a nasty knockout loss, Jorge Masvidal had earned a TKO victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244. Despite their previous rivalry, ‘Gamebred’ and ‘The Stockton Slugger‘ have a ton of respect for one another and that proved evident again this evening.

Masvidal took to his official Instagram page where he informed fans that his money was on Nate Diaz to defeat Leon Edwards tomorrow night at UFC 263.

In addition to selecting Diaz, ‘Gamebred’ also shared his take on the two title fights featured on the card.

In regards to the UFC men’s flyweight title fight rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, Jorge Masvidal is picking the challenger to emerge victorious.

As for the UFC 263 main event, ‘Gamebred’ believes fans will hear “And still” after Israel Adesanya collides with Marvin Vettori for a second time.

Take a look at the full event lineup for tomorrow night’s fight card in Arizona below:

UFC 263 Main Card (PPV at 10:00pm EST)

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 263 Televised Prelims (ESPN+ at 8:00pm EST)

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

UFC 263 Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 5:00pm EST)

Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Terrance McKinney vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

