UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal says he could fight Nate Diaz at UFC 251 if Kamaru Usman won’t agree to terms on a title fight.

After Masvidal defeated Diaz via TKO at UFC 244 last November, it was assumed that he would be next in line to fight Usman for the title. However, Masvidal hasn’t fought in nearly six months now as the UFC has struggled to come together on the financial terms of the Usman fight. According to Masvidal in a new interview with ESPNs’ Ariel Helwani, he said Usman is asking the UFC for too much money, putting a potential fight at risk.

Masvidal still wants a piece of Usman, but he says that fight might not happen until later this year if it ever does. In the meantime, Masvidal says he hopes to fight at UFC 251, which takes place on July 11. In Usman can’t go, then Masvidal says he has no issue fighting Diaz in a rematch since he says he knows Diaz will show up to the fight.

“To tell you the truth, I’m being honest with you, I don’t think Nate has a problem going at all, man. I think Nate’s ready to go and he’d be willing to go. Usman’s asking for too much money, an absurd amount of money and the UFC has said, ‘F that, bro.’ Who are you man? You’re not a draw man, you’re not a household name. Nobody knows you. Even the hardcore in the sport don’t care for you, man,” Masvidal said.

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has recently said his client could fight Conor McGregor next instead of Masvidal. It appears that the financial aspect of Usman’s next fight is key to him, which is why he’s chasing a McGregor money fight. If that’s the case, then Masvidal won’t want to sit on the sidelines anymore, which could possibly lead to the Diaz rematch despite their first fight at UFC 244 being one-sided in Masvidal’s favor.

