Jorge Masvidal open to Ben Askren rematch down the line

Jorge Masvidal is open to running things back with Ben Askren eventually.

The two fought at UFC 239 in a highly-anticipated fight. Yet, the scrap only lasted five-seconds as Jorge Masvidal landed a flying knee that knocked Askren out cold to hand him his first professional loss.

The fight was over before it started and now Askren hopes a rematch between the two happens

“That would be really nice,” Askren said about a rematch to MMA Fighting. “Again, we’ll see where the division goes and where I’ll be, but I hope so.”

Masvidal caught wind of that and took to social media where his answer may surprise some, as he is open to it. But, he says ‘Funky’ needs to win a couple of fights first.

Get some wins and we can do it #supernecessary https://t.co/cUDt5hiVYQ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 14, 2019

“Get some wins and we can do it #supernecessary,” Jorge Masvidal wrote on Twitter.

With Masvidal open to the rematch, Ben Askren took another dig at him.

I see you are appreciating me make you famous. You’re welcome sucka https://t.co/5ccpuXEgnF — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 14, 2019

“I see you are appreciating me make you famous. You’re welcome sucka,” Askren replied.

Ben Askren is fighting for the first time since the knockout loss at UFC Singapore on Oct. 26. There, he will be taking on jiu-jitsu specialist, Demian Maia, in what is a very interesting fight. Should ‘Funky’ win, he believes he would be one or two wins away from a title shot. But, according to Masvidal, one or two more wins could instead earn him a rematch, not a title shot, unless ‘Gamebred’ is the champion by then.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is set to headline UFC 244 against Nate Diaz for the BMF title. It is a fight many fans are looking forward to, and something ‘Gamebred’ has made possible given his past two fights. Before the Askren knockout, he knocked out Darren Till in England back in March.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.