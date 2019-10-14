Brendan Schaub: Israel Adesanya will light Paulo Costa up like ‘Brazilian Christmas tree’

Brendan Schaub isn’t sold on Paulo Costa being able to dethrone Israel Adesanya.

The stage appears to be set for a middleweight title showdown between undisputed UFC 185-pound champion Adesanya and Costa. Sources told BJPENN.com that the matchup is being targeted for a March pay-per-view event. UFC president Dana White later confirmed that the promotion is looking at booking Adesanya vs. Costa next.

Taking to his Below The Belt podcast, Schaub said he feels Adesanya will rule the roost at middleweight for years to come.

“I know Paulo Costa is next,” Brendan Schaub said. “Man, looking at the division I think ‘Stylebender’s’ gonna be champ for a long time. And this is why the UFC is gonna grab onto the back of his shoulders and ride him to the f*cking moon. Cause they need the big star. You’re gonna see him on all this marketing and media and the face of the UFC.”

Schaub went on to say that the Costa bout will serve as a showcase for Adesanya.

“The division, I’m like I don’t know who’s gonna f*ck with that guy,” Brendan Schaub continued. “Who’s gonna f*ck with him? Go through it, Paulo Costa? It’s an interesting matchup. He’s dangerous as f*ck, knockout power, he’s bigger, he’s rangy. But when you talk about X’s and O’s and execution and fundamentals, ‘Stylebender’s’ gonna piece him up. Here’s what else is interesting about the Paulo Costa fight. Costa has a phenomenal chin. ‘Stylebender’ is gonna light him up like a Brazilian Christmas tree and you’re gonna see the skillset of ‘Stylebender’ in that fight.”

Do you think Israel Adesanya will “piece up” Paulo Costa as Brendan Schaub predicts?