Jorge Masvidal gives examples of Kamaru Usman’s “multiple personalities”

Jorge Masvidal claims UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who he’ll fight in the main event of UFC 251 this Saturday, has “multiple personalities.”

Masvidal made this claim on Twitter on Wednesday, pointing to the way Usman travels as an example.

Multiple personalities of Kamarudeen Usman on full display during fight week. Rode in on dana whites lap now you are on a private plane? Which personality showed up to fight island? #superweird pic.twitter.com/JHsDiJaK80 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 8, 2020

“Multiple personalities of Kamarudeen Usman on full display during fight week,” Masvidal wrote. “Rode in on dana whites lap now you are on a private plane? Which personality showed up to fight island? #superweird.”

Masvidal agreed to fight Usman on just six days’ notice, stepping in when the champ’s originally slated opponent Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19. He signed a lucrative new contract with the UFC ahead of the fight, but seems to be most excited about the prospect of punishing Usman in the cage.

“I’m happy, more than anything, because I get to break this guy’s face, then get paid for it,” Masvidal told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani shortly after the Usman fight was made official. “Have you not seen him speak, how he speaks about everybody? Everything’s just negativity and downplaying people.

“A wise man said this quote to me, and he broke it down in a much better way than I can break it down, but listen: [Some people say] ‘I’m going to dim your light to make mine brighter.’ No, I’m just going to make my light as bright as I can,” Masvidal continued. [Usman has] constantly been throwing disses at me for awhile. I just don’t believe anything he says. I know the coward that he is.”

“I’ve known this guy for quite some time in South Florida. He’s a guy who was coming up, asking for pictures [with me] four or five years ago. Now you’re this thug life guy? I don’t believe it, man.”

Suffice it to say that there’s a great deal of mutual animosity between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman, and that animosity will likely reach a boiling point when they step into the Octagon this Saturday night.

That is, if they don’t cross paths sooner than that.