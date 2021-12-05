Jon Jones on the probability of Conor McGregor returning to UFC champion status: “With all of his energy in the right place, that man could move mountains”

Jon Jones shared some high praise for Conor McGregor when asked if he believed the Irish star could return to UFC champion status.

The former UFC light heavyweight kingpin, Jones (26-1 MMA), engaged in a Q&A with fight fans this afternoon where he addressed a number of topics including his highly anticipated return.

According to ‘Bones’, he not only plans on returning in 2022 but is looking to build on his current lead in the most title defenses category.

If God allows it, I’m going to set this bar so high that no man will ever touch it. At least not in my lifetime pic.twitter.com/FmN3rhRvfA — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

Shortly after confirming his intentions of claiming the UFC heavyweight championship in 2022, a fight fans asked Jon Jones if he believed Conor McGregor could also comeback to regain championship status.

With the right team of people, absolutely, you can never count out someone like him. With all of his energy in the right place, that man could move mountains, he’s a closer https://t.co/cugG5j7xZU — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 4, 2021

McGregor (22-6 MMA) last competed back in July where he suffered a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. That setback marked the Irishman’s second loss in a row and third in his past four fights overall.

Despite his recent struggles, Jon Jones is confident that Conor McGregor can once again go on to claim UFC gold in his return.



It remains to be seen which weight division ‘Notorious’ will return at, but judging be these recent photos (see those here) the Irish star could be targeting the welterweight division for his next fight.

