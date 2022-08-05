John McCarthy discusses how a Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko super-fight would have played out: “The results would not have made Dana happy”

John McCarthy has said that he believes Fedor Emelianenko would’ve beaten Brock Lesnar if the two had fought.

For many years now fans have talked about great fights that we never quite got the chance to see. Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre is one, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is another, and one of the other big ones is the heavyweight showdown that never was between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko.

It was discussed at length and actually seemed like a realistic possibility when Brock was the champion, but unfortunately, it didn’t come to fruition.

Dana White has noted his disappointment in not getting to see this in the past and now, former referee John McCarthy has weighed in on how he thinks it would’ve gone down.

“A fight that should have happened was Fedor Emelianenko versus Brock Lesnar. When the UFC was trying to sign Fedor, they were going to put Fedor right away against Brock, who was their champion. The UFC had way too much confidence in Brock Lesnar at that time. Now, Brock was a ticket-selling machine, this is a guy that everybody wanted to see, and everyone knew that Fedor at that time was the guy, he was the one coming from Pride, he was the GOAT… Fedor would have lit Brock Lesnar up… Brock did not like getting hit and if you don’t like getting hit, Fedor is not the guy that you want to fight… That’s a fight that should have happened, and the results would not have made Dana happy.”

What do you think would have happened if Fedor Emelianenko had come over to the UFC to take on Brock Lesnar? Would it have been a slugfest or a letdown? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

